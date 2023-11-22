Why do I have a $1 charge from Roku?

If you recently noticed a $1 charge from Roku on your credit card statement, you may be wondering what it’s for and why it appeared. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many Roku users have encountered this charge and have had similar questions. Let’s dive into the details to shed some light on this matter.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, on their televisions. It provides a convenient way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

Why was I charged $1 Roku?

The $1 charge you see on your statement is a temporary authorization hold made Roku to verify the validity of your payment method. This is a common practice used many companies, including streaming services and online retailers, to ensure that the credit card or PayPal account linked to your Roku account is active and valid.

Is the $1 charge refundable?

Yes, the $1 charge is refundable. Roku does not actually collect this amount from your account; it is simply a temporary hold. The hold will typically be released within a few days, and the funds will be returned to your account automatically. However, the exact timing of the release may vary depending on your financial institution.

What should I do if the $1 charge is not refunded?

If the $1 charge remains on your account for an extended period, it is advisable to contact Roku customer support. They will be able to assist you in resolving the issue and ensuring that the hold is released promptly.

In conclusion, the $1 charge from Roku is a temporary authorization hold to verify your payment method. It is a standard practice and should be refunded to your account shortly. If you encounter any issues, reach out to Roku customer support for assistance. Enjoy your streaming experience with Roku!