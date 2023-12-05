Why do Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde not like each other?

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde: What’s the Story Behind Their Feud?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships and rivalries often make headlines, and the alleged feud between actresses Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde is no exception. Rumors of tension between the two talented stars have been circulating for some time, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind their reported dislike for each other. Let’s delve into the details and try to understand what might have caused this apparent rift.

The Origins of the Feud

The origins of the Pugh-Wilde feud can be traced back to their involvement in the highly anticipated film “Don’t Worry Darling.” Olivia Wilde, known for her directorial debut in “Booksmart,” was set to direct the psychological thriller, with Florence Pugh as one of the lead actresses. However, reports suggest that creative differences and clashes on set led to a strained working relationship between the two.

Clashing Visions and Egos

Sources close to the production claim that the feud between Pugh and Wilde stems from their differing visions for the film. Pugh, known for her meticulous approach to her craft, allegedly clashed with Wilde’s directorial style, leading to tension on set. Additionally, both actresses have strong personalities and are known for their dedication to their craft, which may have contributed to the clash of egos.

The Aftermath

Following the alleged feud, Olivia Wilde was replaced as the director of “Don’t Worry Darling” Pugh’s boyfriend, Harry Styles. While the official reason for Wilde’s departure remains undisclosed, industry insiders speculate that the tension between her and Pugh played a significant role in the decision.

FAQ

Q: Are Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde openly feuding?

A: While there have been reports of tension between the two actresses, neither Pugh nor Wilde have publicly addressed the alleged feud.

Q: Will their feud affect the release of “Don’t Worry Darling”?

A: It is unlikely that the reported feud will impact the release of the film. “Don’t Worry Darling” is still set to hit theaters, albeit with a change in director.

As the feud between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde continues to make headlines, fans can only hope that the talented actresses will find a way to put their differences aside. In the world of showbiz, where egos and creative clashes are not uncommon, it is not surprising to see tensions arise. However, it is important to remember that behind the scenes, these individuals are professionals who share a common goal: to create compelling and memorable art.