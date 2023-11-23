Why do edibles make me nauseated?

Many people turn to edibles as a discreet and convenient way to consume cannabis. However, some individuals may experience an unpleasant side effect: nausea. This phenomenon has left many wondering why edibles can have such an effect on their stomachs. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this common occurrence.

The Science Behind Nausea from Edibles

When you consume cannabis edibles, the active compounds, such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), are metabolized your liver. During this process, THC is converted into a more potent form called 11-hydroxy-THC. This compound has a stronger psychoactive effect and can potentially lead to feelings of nausea and discomfort.

Furthermore, the delayed onset of edibles can contribute to the nauseating experience. Unlike smoking or vaping, where the effects are felt almost immediately, edibles take longer to kick in. This delay can lead some individuals to consume more than they can handle, resulting in an overwhelming high and subsequent nausea.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are there specific factors that make some people more prone to nausea from edibles?

A: Yes, several factors can influence an individual’s susceptibility to nausea from edibles. These include the dosage, tolerance level, metabolism, and overall sensitivity to THC. It’s important to start with a low dose and gradually increase it to find your optimal tolerance level.

Q: Can the type of edible affect the likelihood of experiencing nausea?

A: Yes, the type of edible can play a role. Some individuals may find that certain ingredients or additives commonly used in edibles, such as artificial flavors or sweeteners, can trigger nausea. Opting for edibles made with natural ingredients or trying different brands may help alleviate this issue.

Q: How can I prevent or reduce nausea from edibles?

A: To minimize the chances of experiencing nausea, start with a low dose and wait at least two hours before considering consuming more. This allows sufficient time for the effects to kick in fully. Additionally, consuming edibles with a meal or snack can help mitigate the discomfort.

In conclusion, the conversion of THC into a more potent form, coupled with the delayed onset of edibles, can lead to nausea in some individuals. Understanding your tolerance, starting with low doses, and being mindful of the ingredients in edibles can help you enjoy a more pleasant and nausea-free experience.