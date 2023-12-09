Why do Cordyceps only infect humans in last of us?

Why Do Cordyceps Only Infect Humans in The Last of Us?

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, a deadly fungal infection known as Cordyceps has ravaged humanity, turning infected individuals into mindless, aggressive creatures. However, one intriguing aspect of this fictional universe is that Cordyceps exclusively targets humans, leaving other animals untouched. This raises the question: why do Cordyceps only infect humans in The Last of Us?

The Origins of Cordyceps:

Cordyceps is a real type of fungus that primarily affects insects in nature. It infects the host, takes control of its nervous system, and eventually kills it, using the deceased body as a platform for spore dispersal. In The Last of Us, this fungus has evolved to target humans instead of insects, creating a devastating pandemic.

The Fungus-Human Relationship:

The Cordyceps fungus in The Last of Us has undergone a significant mutation, allowing it to adapt and infect humans. This mutation could have occurred due to various factors, such as changes in the environment or genetic alterations within the fungus itself. The exact cause remains a mystery within the game’s lore.

Human Vulnerability:

Humans are particularly susceptible to Cordyceps due to their complex biology and social behavior. The fungus thrives in densely populated areas, where it can easily spread from person to person. Additionally, humans’ higher body temperature and unique immune system responses may provide an ideal environment for Cordyceps to grow and reproduce.

FAQ:

Q: Can Cordyceps infect animals in The Last of Us?

A: No, Cordyceps exclusively targets humans in the game’s universe. Other animals, such as dogs or wildlife, do not become infected.

Q: Are there different strains of Cordyceps in The Last of Us?

A: Yes, there are various strains of Cordyceps in the game, each with its own characteristics and effects on infected individuals.

Q: Can Cordyceps be cured in The Last of Us?

A: Unfortunately, there is no known cure for Cordyceps infection in the game. However, certain drugs can temporarily slow down the progression of the disease.

In conclusion, the reason why Cordyceps only infects humans in The Last of Us is a result of the fungus’s mutation and its ability to exploit the vulnerabilities of the human species. This unique aspect of the game’s storyline adds to the suspense and challenges faced the characters, making for an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.