Why didn’t Thora Birch want to be in Hocus Pocus 2?

In a surprising turn of events, actress Thora Birch has announced that she will not be reprising her role in the highly anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. The news has left fans wondering why Birch, who played the memorable character Dani Dennison in the original film, has chosen not to be a part of the upcoming project.

According to Birch’s representatives, the decision was a personal one. While no specific reasons were given, it is believed that the actress wanted to explore other opportunities and focus on different projects. Birch has been actively working in the industry since her breakthrough role in the 1993 cult classic, and it seems she is eager to continue expanding her repertoire.

Despite Birch’s absence, fans can still look forward to seeing the return of the original Sanderson sisters, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who have all expressed their excitement about reprising their roles. The sequel, which is set to be released on Disney+, will follow a new set of characters as they encounter the mischievous witches.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Thora Birch?

A: Thora Birch is an American actress known for her roles in films such as American Beauty and Ghost World. She gained widespread recognition for her performance as Dani Dennison in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus.

Q: What is Hocus Pocus 2?

A: Hocus Pocus 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. The original film follows the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. The sequel will continue the story with a new set of characters.

Q: When will Hocus Pocus 2 be released?

A: Hocus Pocus 2 is set to be released on Disney+. However, an official release date has not yet been announced.

Q: Will any other original cast members be returning for Hocus Pocus 2?

A: Yes, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who portrayed the Sanderson sisters in the original film, will be reprising their roles in the sequel.