Why didn’t Kenny Ortega do Hocus Pocus 2?

In a surprising turn of events, it has been announced that Kenny Ortega, the renowned director behind the beloved Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus,” will not be returning to helm the highly anticipated sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.” This news has left fans wondering why Ortega, who played a crucial role in the success of the original film, will not be involved in its follow-up.

What happened?

According to reports, Kenny Ortega’s departure from “Hocus Pocus 2” was due to creative differences between the director and the film’s producers. While specific details regarding these differences have not been disclosed, it is clear that Ortega’s vision for the sequel did not align with the direction the producers wanted to take.

Who is Kenny Ortega?

Kenny Ortega is a highly acclaimed director, choreographer, and producer known for his work in the entertainment industry. He has directed numerous successful films, including the “High School Musical” trilogy and Michael Jackson’s documentary “This Is It.” Ortega’s unique style and ability to capture the essence of a story have made him a sought-after talent in Hollywood.

What does this mean for “Hocus Pocus 2”?

While Kenny Ortega’s absence from “Hocus Pocus 2” is undoubtedly disappointing for fans, it does not necessarily mean that the sequel will be any less enjoyable. The film’s producers are actively searching for a new director who can bring their vision to life and maintain the spirit of the original movie.

Will the original cast return?

Although it is still unclear whether the original cast members, including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will reprise their iconic roles in “Hocus Pocus 2,” there is hope among fans that they will make a comeback. The involvement of the original cast would undoubtedly add a nostalgic touch to the sequel and further enhance its appeal.

In conclusion, while Kenny Ortega’s absence from “Hocus Pocus 2” may come as a disappointment to fans, it is important to remember that change is a natural part of the filmmaking process. The search for a new director is underway, and with the potential return of the original cast, there is still much to look forward to in the highly anticipated sequel.