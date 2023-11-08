Why did they use a different voice for Thackery Binx?

In the beloved Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus,” one character that stands out is Thackery Binx, the talking black cat. However, fans of the film may have noticed that the voice of Thackery Binx as a human is different from his voice as a cat. This has left many wondering why the filmmakers made this choice. Let’s dive into the reasons behind this creative decision.

The Voice Change:

Thackery Binx, played actor Sean Murray, is a young man who is transformed into an immortal black cat a group of witches in the 17th century. While Murray provided the voice for Thackery as a human, the voice of the cat was performed actor Jason Marsden. The decision to use a different voice for the cat character was a deliberate choice made the filmmakers.

Enhancing the Character:

The use of a different voice for Thackery Binx as a cat was intended to enhance the character’s transformation and create a clear distinction between his human and feline forms. By giving the cat a unique voice, the filmmakers aimed to emphasize the magical nature of the character and make him more memorable to the audience.

FAQ:

Q: Why did they choose Jason Marsden to voice Thackery Binx as a cat?

A: Jason Marsden was chosen for his ability to bring a playful and mischievous quality to the character of Thackery Binx as a cat. His voice acting skills perfectly captured the essence of the feline character, adding depth and charm to the role.

Q: Did Sean Murray provide any input on the voice change?

A: While Sean Murray provided the voice for Thackery Binx as a human, the decision to use a different voice for the cat character was made the filmmakers. It is unclear whether Murray had any input on this specific creative choice.

In conclusion, the decision to use a different voice for Thackery Binx as a cat in “Hocus Pocus” was a deliberate choice made the filmmakers to enhance the character’s transformation and create a clear distinction between his human and feline forms. This creative decision added depth and charm to the beloved character, making him even more memorable to audiences for years to come.