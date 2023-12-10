Why did they cast John Travolta in Hairspray?

Why John Travolta was the Perfect Choice for Hairspray

In a surprising casting decision, John Travolta was chosen to play the role of Edna Turnblad in the 2007 film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, Hairspray. Known for his iconic roles in films like Grease and Saturday Night Fever, Travolta’s selection raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among fans and critics alike. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear why the filmmakers made this bold choice.

The Transformation of John Travolta

Travolta’s portrayal of Edna Turnblad, a larger-than-life character, required a complete transformation. Edna is a loving and protective mother who is also overweight, a departure from Travolta’s usual leading man image. However, Travolta embraced the challenge and underwent a physical transformation, donning a fat suit and prosthetics to fully embody the character. His commitment to the role was evident, and his performance was praised for its authenticity and humor.

The Musical Background

One of the reasons Travolta was a perfect fit for Hairspray was his extensive experience in musicals. With his background in films like Grease and his natural singing and dancing abilities, Travolta brought a level of expertise to the role that few actors could match. His performance of the show-stopping number “You Can’t Stop the Beat” showcased his talent and added to the overall success of the film.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Was John Travolta the first choice for the role of Edna Turnblad?

A: No, initially, Divine played the role of Edna in the original 1988 film. However, Travolta was chosen for the 2007 adaptation due to his star power and musical background.

Q: Did John Travolta’s casting receive any criticism?

A: Yes, there were some who questioned the decision to cast a male actor in a traditionally female role. However, Travolta’s performance ultimately won over many skeptics and was widely praised.

Q: Did John Travolta’s portrayal of Edna Turnblad contribute to the success of Hairspray?

A: Absolutely. Travolta’s performance added a unique charm and humor to the film, helping to make it a box office hit and a beloved musical adaptation.

In conclusion, while John Travolta may have seemed like an unconventional choice for the role of Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, his transformation, musical background, and undeniable talent made him the perfect fit. Travolta’s portrayal of Edna added depth and authenticity to the character, contributing to the overall success of the film.