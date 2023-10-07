Explainer: Recent Escalation of Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

At least 22 Israelis have been killed and more than 500 injured after a surprise attack the Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israel. This has led to a heavy bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip Israel. The tensions between the two sides have escalated to the most serious level since the 11-day war in 2021.

Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel, firing 5,000 rockets, while also sending fighters into Israeli territory. The attacks took place in different locations, with rockets being fired as far north as Tel Aviv and gunmen opening fire on passers-by in the town of Sderot. There are reports of Hamas fighters taking control of Israeli civilian population centers.

The casualties so far include at least 22 Israelis killed, while at least four Palestinians have been killed and five wounded in confrontations between the Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the border area of Gaza. The reasons behind Hamas’ attack can be attributed to the atrocities the Palestinian people have faced over the years, including the situation in Gaza and the treatment of holy sites such as Al-Aqsa.

The Israeli government has warned its citizens living near Gaza to stay in their homes or seek shelter. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel is in a war that it will win. The Israeli military is engaged in battles with Hamas fighters in multiple locations near the Gaza Strip.

Internationally, there have been condemnations of Hamas’ attacks on Israel, with the Czech government, the European Union, France, and the UK expressing solidarity with Israel. However, Egypt has warned of grave consequences from further escalation and called for exercising maximum restraint.

The situation is being closely monitored the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is in direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance.

