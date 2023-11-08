Why did The Mummy get bad reviews?

The Mummy, a highly anticipated action-adventure film released in 2017, failed to impress both critics and audiences alike. Despite its star-studded cast and a massive budget, the movie received overwhelmingly negative reviews. So, what went wrong? Let’s delve into the reasons behind The Mummy’s disappointing reception.

One of the primary criticisms leveled against The Mummy was its lackluster script. The storyline was deemed convoluted and confusing, leaving viewers struggling to connect with the characters and their motivations. The plot, which attempted to set up a shared universe for future monster movies, felt forced and disjointed, failing to engage audiences on an emotional level.

Another major issue was the film’s direction. Critics argued that the director, Alex Kurtzman, failed to strike a balance between horror and action, resulting in a tonally inconsistent movie. The Mummy seemed unsure of whether it wanted to be a terrifying horror flick or a thrilling adventure, leaving viewers disoriented and unsatisfied.

Furthermore, the performances in The Mummy were widely criticized. Despite the talent of actors like Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, their characters felt underdeveloped and lacked depth. The chemistry between the actors also fell flat, making it difficult for audiences to invest in their relationships.

The special effects, a crucial aspect of any action-packed blockbuster, were also a letdown. The CGI was often described as unconvincing and overused, detracting from the overall viewing experience. The excessive reliance on computer-generated imagery diminished the impact of the action sequences, leaving viewers feeling disconnected from the on-screen events.

FAQ:

Q: What is a shared universe?

A: A shared universe refers to a fictional universe in which multiple stories or franchises coexist and intersect. In the case of The Mummy, it aimed to establish a shared universe for future monster movies, similar to what Marvel has done with its superhero films.

Q: What is CGI?

A: CGI stands for Computer-Generated Imagery. It refers to the use of computer graphics to create or enhance visual elements in movies, television shows, or video games. CGI is commonly used to generate realistic-looking special effects, creatures, or environments.

In conclusion, The Mummy’s negative reviews can be attributed to its weak script, inconsistent direction, underdeveloped performances, and subpar special effects. These factors combined to create a lackluster viewing experience that failed to live up to the expectations of both critics and audiences.