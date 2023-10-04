TikTok Glitch Temporarily Delays Sony Music Releases

Music labels rely on TikTok as a crucial promotional venue for new releases and music discovery. However, on September 22nd, several executives affiliated with Sony Music encountered issues getting their music on the platform. Some songs were temporarily delayed, while others faced copyright takedowns, despite being legitimate major-label releases. Sony Music even had difficulties getting Bad Bunny’s new single, “Un Preview,” on TikTok.

While TikTok is known for its technical capabilities, no platform is immune to mistakes. In 2019, major labels experienced problems delivering songs with explicit content to TikTok due to an internal error. However, the recent hiccups on the platform occurred during negotiations for a new deal between Sony Music and TikTok, leading some to speculate that the issues were linked to the ongoing negotiations.

TikTok’s power as a hit-making platform is undeniable, but tension arises from its low payouts to rights holders. Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer have publicly demanded better rates from the platform. Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, on the other hand, has taken a more measured approach, announcing a new multi-year licensing deal with TikTok earlier this year.

Despite the temporary issues, the problems experienced Sony Music were resolved relatively quickly compared to past incidents. However, the episode served as a disconcerting reminder to label executives that access to a platform with over a billion monthly active users can potentially be cut off overnight.

