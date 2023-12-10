Why Shiv Roy Chose Tom Over Kendall: A Surprising Twist in the Succession Saga

In a shocking turn of events, Shiv Roy, the ambitious and cunning daughter of media mogul Logan Roy, has chosen her husband Tom Wamsgans over her brother Kendall Roy as her ally in the high-stakes battle for control of Waystar Royco. This unexpected decision has left many viewers and fans of the hit HBO series “Succession” wondering about the motives behind Shiv’s choice.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Shiv Roy?

A: Shiv Roy, portrayed Sarah Snook, is one of the main characters in the television series “Succession.” She is the only daughter of Logan Roy, the powerful CEO of Waystar Royco, and is known for her sharp intellect and strategic thinking.

Q: Who is Tom Wamsgans?

A: Tom Wamsgans, played Matthew Macfadyen, is Shiv’s husband. He initially works as a low-level executive at Waystar Royco but later becomes the head of its cruises division. Tom is often portrayed as insecure and desperate for power and recognition.

Q: Who is Kendall Roy?

A: Kendall Roy, portrayed Jeremy Strong, is Shiv’s older brother and one of the potential heirs to their father’s media empire. Kendall is a troubled character who has struggled with addiction and has a complicated relationship with his family.

Q: What is Waystar Royco?

A: Waystar Royco is a fictional media conglomerate in the television series “Succession.” It is owned and led Logan Roy and encompasses various media outlets, including news channels, newspapers, and entertainment networks.

Q: Why did Shiv choose Tom over Kendall?

A: The exact reasons behind Shiv’s decision are still unclear, but it appears that she sees Tom as a more reliable and controllable ally in her quest for power. While Kendall has a history of making impulsive and reckless decisions, Tom is seen as someone who can be easily influenced and manipulated.

It is worth noting that Shiv and Kendall have had a complicated relationship throughout the series. While they share a sibling bond, they have often found themselves on opposite sides of their father’s power struggles. Shiv’s decision to align herself with Tom may be a strategic move to distance herself from Kendall’s unpredictable behavior and secure her own position within the company.

As the battle for control of Waystar Royco intensifies, it remains to be seen how Shiv’s choice will impact the dynamics within the Roy family and the future of the media empire. With each episode of “Succession” leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, it is clear that the twists and turns in this gripping saga are far from over.