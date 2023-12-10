Why did Shiv betray Kendall?

Why Shiv Roy Betrayed Kendall: Unraveling the Family Drama

In a shocking turn of events, Shiv Roy, the daughter of media mogul Logan Roy, has betrayed her own brother, Kendall Roy, in the hit HBO series “Succession.” This unexpected twist has left viewers questioning Shiv’s motives and wondering what led her to make such a drastic decision. Let’s delve into the complex dynamics of the Roy family and explore the reasons behind Shiv’s betrayal.

The Background:

“Succession” revolves around the power struggle within the Roy family as they vie for control of their father’s media empire, Waystar Royco. Kendall, the eldest son, initially appeared to be the heir apparent, but his failed attempt to take over the company in a hostile takeover led to a rift between him and his father. Shiv, on the other hand, has always been seen as the outsider, often underestimated and overlooked her father.

The Motives:

Shiv’s betrayal of Kendall stems from a combination of personal ambition and a desire to prove herself to her father. Throughout the series, Shiv has been striving to gain her father’s approval and recognition. By aligning herself with Logan and turning against Kendall, she hopes to secure a more prominent role within the company and finally earn her father’s respect.

The Fallout:

Shiv’s betrayal has far-reaching consequences for the Roy family dynamics. Kendall, already emotionally fragile, is devastated his sister’s actions, further deepening the divide between them. This betrayal also raises questions about the loyalty and trust within the family, as other members are left wondering who they can truly rely on.

FAQ:

Q: What does “betrayal” mean?

A: Betrayal refers to the act of breaking trust or loyalty, often going against someone’s expectations or interests.

Q: Who is Shiv Roy?

A: Shiv Roy is one of the main characters in the TV series “Succession.” She is the daughter of media tycoon Logan Roy and plays a pivotal role in the power struggle within the Roy family.

Q: What is “Succession” about?

A: “Succession” is a drama series that follows the Roy family as they navigate the complexities of power, wealth, and family dynamics within their media empire.

In conclusion, Shiv’s betrayal of Kendall in “Succession” adds a new layer of intrigue and tension to the already gripping storyline. As the series unfolds, viewers eagerly await the repercussions of this shocking act and the impact it will have on the Roy family’s future.