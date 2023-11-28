Why did Rikishi leave WWE?

Why Rikishi Left WWE: The Untold Story

In the world of professional wrestling, departures and comebacks are not uncommon. Fans often witness their favorite wrestlers leaving the industry for various reasons, leaving them wondering what led to their departure. One such departure that left fans puzzled was the exit of the legendary Rikishi from WWE. Let’s delve into the untold story behind why Rikishi left the world of wrestling.

The Rise of Rikishi

Rikishi, whose real name is Solofa Fatu Jr., rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a member of the renowned Anoa’i wrestling family. Known for his unique blend of athleticism and charisma, Rikishi quickly became a fan favorite. His signature move, the “Stink Face,” where he would rub his posterior in his opponent’s face, became an iconic part of his persona.

The Injury that Changed Everything

In 2004, Rikishi suffered a severe injury during a match that would ultimately alter the course of his career. The injury, which involved his ankle and knee, required extensive rehabilitation and time away from the ring. This forced Rikishi to take a hiatus from WWE, leaving fans wondering if they would ever see him again.

The Desire for New Challenges

As Rikishi recovered from his injury, he began to contemplate his future in the wrestling industry. After spending over a decade with WWE, he felt the need for new challenges and opportunities. Rikishi expressed his desire to explore other wrestling promotions and expand his horizons beyond the confines of WWE.

FAQ:

Q: Did Rikishi ever return to WWE?

A: Yes, Rikishi did make a return to WWE in 2012 for a short stint. However, it was not a full-time comeback, and he eventually parted ways with the company once again.

Q: What has Rikishi been doing since leaving WWE?

A: After leaving WWE, Rikishi has remained active in the wrestling industry. He has made appearances in various independent promotions and has also ventured into training aspiring wrestlers.

Q: Will Rikishi ever make a permanent return to WWE?

A: While nothing is certain in the world of professional wrestling, Rikishi has not ruled out the possibility of a permanent return to WWE. However, as of now, he seems content with his current endeavors outside of the company.

In conclusion, Rikishi’s departure from WWE was a result of a combination of factors, including a career-altering injury and a desire for new challenges. Despite leaving the company, Rikishi’s impact on the wrestling industry remains undeniable, and fans continue to cherish his contributions to the sport.