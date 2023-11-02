The Underrated Gem: “Pluto” Anime Lacked Promotion but Shines on Netflix

Netflix has quietly released a gripping and thought-provoking anime series called “Pluto” that may have gone unnoticed many viewers. Despite being based on the highly acclaimed manga Naoki Urasawa, “Pluto” received little promotion from the streaming giant. However, this eight-episode drama deserves recognition for its excellent storytelling and powerful themes.

“Pluto” stays true to its source material, which draws inspiration from Osamu Tezuka’s iconic manga and animated series, “Astro Boy.” Urasawa reimagines a story arc from “Astro Boy” where a robot named Pluto goes on a murderous rampage targeting both humans and other robots. The anime adaptation focuses on Gesicht, a high-functioning humanoid robot working with Europol on the Pluto case. As Gesicht delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a science fiction-tinged murder mystery that challenges his own understanding of emotions and memories.

What sets “Pluto” apart is its exploration of complex themes and character development rather than relying solely on action and combat. The anime highlights the blurred lines between robots and humans, delving into the intricacies of their emotions and relationships. In a visually stunning scene, Gesicht shares a meal with Atom, a humanoid robot who mimics human behavior. The animation skillfully captures Gesicht’s astonishment as he witnesses Atom seemingly consuming food, evoking a strong emotional response from the audience.

While “Pluto” has received critical acclaim from anime enthusiasts, it has unfortunately flown under the radar for many viewers. The comparatively slower pace, lengthy episodes, and weighty themes may have deterred mainstream attention. Although Netflix has successfully promoted other anime series, such as “Cyberpunk Edgerunners” and “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures,” “Pluto” seems to have fallen through the cracks of the algorithm.

Nevertheless, for those seeking a fresh and thought-provoking drama, “Pluto” is a hidden gem on Netflix. Its exploration of philosophical conflicts amidst an international political thriller will stimulate your mind and emotions. Despite its underexposure, Netflix should take pride in offering such a remarkable series to its viewers.

