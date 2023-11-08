Why did Mary’s mouth change in Hocus Pocus 2?

In a surprising turn of events, fans of the beloved Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” were left puzzled when they noticed a significant change in the appearance of Mary Sanderson’s mouth in the highly anticipated sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.” The alteration has sparked a wave of speculation and curiosity among viewers, prompting many to wonder why this change occurred and what it means for the upcoming movie.

What is “Hocus Pocus 2”?

“Hocus Pocus 2” is the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus.” The original film follows the misadventures of three witch sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. The sequel aims to continue the story and bring back the beloved characters for another thrilling Halloween adventure.

What is the change in Mary’s mouth?

In the original film, Mary Sanderson, portrayed actress Kathy Najimy, had a distinctive bucktoothed appearance, which became an iconic part of her character. However, in “Hocus Pocus 2,” Mary’s buckteeth seem to have disappeared, leaving fans perplexed and eager for an explanation.

Why did Mary’s mouth change?

While the exact reason for the change in Mary’s mouth remains undisclosed, it is important to note that movie sequels often undergo various creative decisions to refresh or update characters’ appearances. It is possible that the filmmakers wanted to give Mary a different look to reflect her growth or evolution since the events of the first film. Alternatively, it could be a simple aesthetic choice made the production team to enhance the character’s visual appeal.

What does this change mean for “Hocus Pocus 2”?

The alteration in Mary’s mouth has sparked a flurry of speculation among fans. Some believe it may indicate a significant shift in the character’s personality or storyline, while others think it could be a minor detail that will not impact the overall plot. Until the release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” it remains uncertain how this change will be addressed within the context of the film.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” the change in Mary Sanderson’s mouth continues to be a topic of discussion and intrigue. Whether it holds any significant meaning or is simply a creative choice, it adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming sequel. Only time will tell how this alteration will be received fans and how it will contribute to the overall magic of “Hocus Pocus 2.”