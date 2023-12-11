Why Did Lion Get Killed in Narcos?

In the gripping Netflix series “Narcos,” the character of Lion, played actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, met a tragic end that left viewers shocked and saddened. Lion’s demise came as a surprise to many, as he had become a beloved character throughout the show’s run. So, why did Lion get killed in Narcos? Let’s delve into the details.

Lion’s death occurred in the fourth season of Narcos, also known as “Narcos: Mexico.” The series, based on true events, explores the rise and fall of drug cartels in Mexico during the late 20th century. Lion was a member of the Guadalajara Cartel, led Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (played Diego Luna).

FAQ:

Q: Who killed Lion in Narcos?

A: Lion was killed the rival Tijuana Cartel, led Benjamin Arellano Felix (played Alfonso Dosal). The Tijuana Cartel saw Lion as a threat to their operations and decided to eliminate him.

Q: Why did the Tijuana Cartel see Lion as a threat?

A: Lion had been gaining influence and power within the Guadalajara Cartel. His ambition and growing prominence made him a potential rival to the Tijuana Cartel’s interests, leading them to view him as a threat that needed to be eliminated.

Q: How did Lion’s death impact the storyline of Narcos?

A: Lion’s death had a significant impact on the narrative of Narcos: Mexico. It served as a turning point in the power dynamics between the Guadalajara Cartel and the Tijuana Cartel, leading to further conflicts and escalating violence.

The death of Lion in Narcos was a shocking moment for fans of the series. It highlighted the dangerous and unpredictable nature of the drug trade, where loyalty and alliances can shift in an instant. As viewers continue to follow the gripping saga of Narcos, they can expect more twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats.