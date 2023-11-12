Why did Kelly Clarkson change her name?

In a surprising move, American singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently announced that she has legally changed her name. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her powerful vocals and hit songs such as “Since U Been Gone” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” has decided to drop her last name and now wishes to be referred to simply as Kelly.

What prompted this name change?

Clarkson’s decision to change her name stems from personal and professional reasons. In an interview, she revealed that she has been contemplating this change for quite some time. The singer expressed a desire to simplify her identity and reconnect with her true self. She explained that the name Kelly holds a special significance for her, as it represents her authentic self and the person she has become over the years.

Is this a common practice among celebrities?

While it is not uncommon for celebrities to change their names for various reasons, it is still a significant decision. Many artists choose to adopt stage names to create a distinct persona or to make their names more memorable. However, it is relatively rare for established artists like Clarkson to change their names after achieving considerable success.

What impact will this have on her career?

Clarkson’s name change is unlikely to have a significant impact on her career. She has already established herself as a household name and has a loyal fan base. Moreover, her talent and musical prowess are what truly define her as an artist. Fans will continue to support her regardless of the name she chooses to go.

What should we call her now?

Following her name change, Kelly Clarkson has made it clear that she wishes to be referred to simply as Kelly. Fans, media outlets, and industry professionals are expected to respect her decision and use her preferred name moving forward.

In conclusion, Kelly Clarkson’s decision to change her name reflects her desire for personal growth and authenticity. While it may take some time for fans and the public to adjust, her talent and music will undoubtedly continue to shine under her new moniker.