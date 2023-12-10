Why did Joel lie to Ellie?

Why Joel’s Lie to Ellie Shook the Gaming World

In a shocking turn of events, the highly anticipated video game “The Last of Us Part II” has left players questioning the motives of its beloved protagonist, Joel, as he tells a life-altering lie to his surrogate daughter, Ellie. This pivotal moment has sparked intense debate among fans, leaving many wondering why Joel would choose to deceive Ellie, and what consequences this lie may have on their relationship and the overall narrative of the game.

The Lie: Towards the beginning of the game, Joel reveals to Ellie that the Fireflies, a rebel group seeking a cure for the deadly Cordyceps virus, were unsuccessful in their attempts to find a cure from her immunity. However, the truth is that Joel single-handedly slaughtered the Fireflies to save Ellie’s life, as they planned to sacrifice her in order to extract a potential cure.

Motives and Consequences: Joel’s decision to lie to Ellie stems from his deep love and protectiveness towards her. Having lost his own daughter in the early stages of the outbreak, Joel cannot bear the thought of losing Ellie as well. By withholding the truth, he shields her from the harsh reality of the world they inhabit, but at the cost of their trust and the potential for a cure.

This lie has far-reaching consequences, not only for Joel and Ellie’s relationship but also for the moral dilemmas it presents. As players navigate through the game, they are forced to question the ethics of Joel’s actions and ponder whether his decision was justified. The lie also sets the stage for Ellie’s personal journey of discovery and revenge, as she uncovers the truth and grapples with the weight of Joel’s deception.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Cordyceps virus?

A: The Cordyceps virus is a fictional fungal infection that serves as the central plot device in “The Last of Us” series. It transforms humans into aggressive and mindless creatures, leading to the collapse of society.

Q: Who are the Fireflies?

A: The Fireflies are a rebel group in the game that opposes the oppressive military regime and seeks to find a cure for the Cordyceps virus. They believe Ellie’s immunity holds the key to saving humanity.

Q: Will Joel’s lie impact the overall story?

A: Absolutely. Joel’s lie sets the stage for the events that unfold in “The Last of Us Part II.” It shapes Ellie’s motivations and actions, driving the narrative forward and exploring the consequences of deception and the lengths one will go to protect those they love.

In conclusion, Joel’s decision to lie to Ellie in “The Last of Us Part II” has ignited a firestorm of discussion among players. The lie not only challenges players’ moral compass but also sets the stage for a gripping and emotionally charged narrative. As the game unfolds, players will undoubtedly grapple with the consequences of Joel’s actions and witness the profound impact it has on Ellie’s journey.