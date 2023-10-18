James Harden Deletes Instagram Account Amidst Trade Saga Rumors

Summary: James Harden, the NBA veteran guard, has deleted his Instagram account amidst ongoing trade rumors. Harden had requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers but has reportedly been absent from the team’s practice facility. Sources suggest that Harden’s frustration at the lack of movement regarding a potential trade to the LA Clippers may have contributed to his decision to delete his Instagram account. This action comes after Harden’s previous Instagram story, where he wrote a cryptic message about the need to get uncomfortable. Harden’s trade saga continues, with both Harden and Sixers GM Daryl Morey standing firm on their positions, which could prolong the situation into the regular NBA season.

James Harden’s request for a trade has received significant negative attention, given his previous actions of forcing his way out of teams. Both fans and media members have expressed concerns about the implications of Harden’s actions on the league. Additionally, Harden has made it known that he has a broken relationship with Sixers GM Daryl Morey, resulting in his desire to avoid a return to the Sixers in the future.

The LA Clippers currently stand as the only team with legitimate interest in acquiring Harden, and they are using the lack of interest from other teams as a potential bargaining tool. It remains uncertain if Harden will return to the 76ers or if they will ask him to keep his distance. With the NBA trade deadline not until February 2024, the trade saga involving Harden could continue for months before a deal is finalized.

Sources:

– Shams Charania of The Athletic

– Jake Fischer

– Ramona Shelburne of ESPN

