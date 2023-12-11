Why Did Ilya Become Reddington?

In a shocking turn of events, the true identity of Raymond Reddington, the enigmatic protagonist of the hit TV series “The Blacklist,” was revealed to be Ilya Koslov. This revelation has left fans of the show wondering why Ilya, a childhood friend of Reddington, assumed his identity. Let’s delve into the intriguing backstory and explore the reasons behind Ilya’s decision.

The Backstory:

Ilya Koslov and Raymond Reddington were childhood friends who grew up together in Russia. Their lives took different paths, with Reddington becoming a highly skilled intelligence officer for the United States Navy, while Ilya pursued a career in the KGB. However, their destinies became intertwined when Reddington embarked on a covert mission to steal classified information from the Soviet Union.

The Plan:

During this mission, Reddington was captured his enemies, who threatened to expose his true identity and endanger his family. In a desperate attempt to protect his loved ones, Reddington turned to Ilya for help. Together, they devised a plan to assume Reddington’s identity, effectively erasing the real Reddington from existence.

The Motive:

The primary motive behind Ilya becoming Reddington was to protect Reddington’s family. By assuming his identity, Ilya could ensure the safety of Reddington’s wife and daughter, who were at risk of being targeted Reddington’s enemies. It was a sacrifice that Ilya made out of loyalty and friendship, putting his own life on the line to protect those he cared about.

FAQ:

Q: Why didn’t Reddington assume a new identity himself?

A: Reddington’s enemies had extensive knowledge of his true identity, making it nearly impossible for him to disappear without putting his family in danger. By having Ilya assume his identity, Reddington could ensure their safety while he continued his covert operations.

Q: How did Ilya manage to convincingly become Reddington?

A: Ilya underwent extensive training and preparation to assume Reddington’s identity. This included studying Reddington’s mannerisms, history, and personal details. Additionally, Ilya underwent plastic surgery to physically resemble Reddington, further enhancing the authenticity of his new identity.

In conclusion, Ilya’s decision to become Reddington was driven a deep sense of loyalty and a desire to protect his friend’s family. This unexpected twist in “The Blacklist” has added a new layer of complexity to the show, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this thrilling saga.