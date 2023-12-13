IBM Sells Kyndryl: A Strategic Move to Focus on Cloud and AI

In a surprising turn of events, IBM recently announced the sale of its managed infrastructure services business, which will now operate as an independent company named Kyndryl. This decision has left many wondering why IBM would choose to part ways with a significant portion of its business. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this strategic move.

Why did IBM sell Kyndryl?

IBM’s decision to sell Kyndryl is part of its broader strategy to shift its focus towards high-growth areas such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). By divesting its managed infrastructure services business, IBM aims to streamline its operations and concentrate on its core competencies.

What are managed infrastructure services?

Managed infrastructure services refer to the outsourcing of IT infrastructure management and support to a third-party provider. This includes services like data center management, network operations, and end-user support. These services are crucial for businesses to ensure the smooth functioning of their IT systems.

How does this move benefit IBM?

By selling Kyndryl, IBM can free up resources and capital to invest in its cloud and AI businesses. These areas have shown tremendous growth potential and are at the forefront of technological advancements. IBM aims to position itself as a leader in these domains, leveraging its expertise and innovative solutions to drive future growth.

What does this mean for Kyndryl?

As an independent company, Kyndryl will have the flexibility to focus solely on managed infrastructure services. This separation from IBM will enable Kyndryl to pursue its own strategic initiatives, make independent business decisions, and forge new partnerships. It presents an opportunity for Kyndryl to further enhance its offerings and cater to the evolving needs of its clients.

In conclusion, IBM’s decision to sell Kyndryl is a strategic move aimed at aligning its business with the rapidly evolving technology landscape. By divesting its managed infrastructure services business, IBM can concentrate on its core strengths in cloud computing and AI. This move not only benefits IBM but also presents new opportunities for Kyndryl to thrive as an independent entity in the managed infrastructure services market.