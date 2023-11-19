Why did Godzilla become evil in Godzilla vs Kong?

In the epic clash between two iconic monsters, Godzilla and Kong, fans were left stunned when Godzilla unexpectedly turned evil in the highly anticipated film, “Godzilla vs Kong.” This unexpected twist in the storyline left many wondering what could have caused the mighty Godzilla to abandon his role as Earth’s protector and become a destructive force.

Understanding Godzilla’s Role

To comprehend why Godzilla turned evil, it is crucial to understand his role in the MonsterVerse. Godzilla is often portrayed as a guardian of Earth, defending it against other monstrous threats. He is seen as a force of nature, maintaining balance and protecting humanity from the destructive forces that lurk beneath the surface.

The Apex Connection

In “Godzilla vs Kong,” the emergence of a mysterious corporation called Apex plays a significant role in Godzilla’s transformation. Apex is involved in advanced technological research, including the creation of Mechagodzilla, a robotic monster designed to defeat Godzilla and Kong. It is revealed that Apex has been using a device called the “Orca” to emit a signal that provokes Godzilla’s aggression.

Godzilla’s Instincts

Godzilla, being an ancient and powerful creature, possesses instincts that drive his actions. The signal emitted the Orca device triggers these instincts, causing Godzilla to perceive Apex and their creations as a threat to his dominance. This leads him to attack cities and destroy anything in his path, including innocent lives.

FAQ

Q: Is Godzilla permanently evil?

A: No, Godzilla’s evil behavior in “Godzilla vs Kong” is temporary and driven external factors. Once the threat posed Apex and Mechagodzilla is neutralized, Godzilla returns to his role as Earth’s protector.

Q: Why didn’t Kong turn evil?

A: Unlike Godzilla, Kong does not possess the same instinctual connection to the Orca device. Therefore, he remains unaffected its signal and retains his noble nature throughout the film.

Q: Will Godzilla and Kong reconcile?

A: While the film focuses on their epic battle, it is important to note that Godzilla and Kong share a complex relationship. In future installments, it is possible that they may join forces against a common enemy, as hinted in the MonsterVerse.

In conclusion, Godzilla’s temporary turn to evil in “Godzilla vs Kong” can be attributed to the manipulations of Apex and their use of the Orca device. This unexpected twist adds depth to the storyline and sets the stage for future developments in the MonsterVerse. As fans eagerly await the next installment, the question remains: will Godzilla and Kong find a way to coexist peacefully, or will their rivalry continue to shape the fate of the world?