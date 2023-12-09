Why did Ellie hate Joel?

Why Did Ellie Hold Resentment Towards Joel?

In the critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us Part II,” players were captivated the complex relationship between Ellie and Joel. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that Ellie harbors a deep-seated resentment towards Joel, her surrogate father figure. But what led to this animosity? Let’s delve into the reasons behind Ellie’s hatred for Joel.

The Betrayal: One of the primary catalysts for Ellie’s anger stems from a profound betrayal she experienced at the hands of Joel. In the first installment of the game, Joel saves Ellie from a group of scientists who intended to use her immunity to develop a cure for the deadly Cordyceps infection. However, Joel’s decision to rescue Ellie meant sacrificing the potential cure, leaving her feeling deceived and robbed of her purpose.

The Loss of Autonomy: Ellie’s resentment towards Joel is also fueled the loss of her autonomy. Throughout her journey, Ellie discovers the truth about Joel’s actions, which further erodes her trust in him. She realizes that Joel’s decision to save her was driven his own selfish desire to protect her, rather than respecting her agency and allowing her to make her own choices.

The Weight of Guilt: Ellie’s hatred towards Joel is intertwined with a profound sense of guilt. She blames herself for the consequences of Joel’s actions, including the deaths of those who could have been saved a cure. This guilt weighs heavily on Ellie’s conscience, fueling her anger towards Joel and her own perceived role in the tragedy.

FAQ:

Q: What is a surrogate father figure?

A: A surrogate father figure refers to someone who assumes the role of a father in a person’s life, typically in the absence of their biological father.

Q: What is the Cordyceps infection?

A: The Cordyceps infection is a fictional fungal disease in “The Last of Us” game series. It infects the brains of its hosts, turning them into aggressive and mindless creatures.

Q: Why did Joel save Ellie?

A: Joel saved Ellie because he had developed a deep bond with her throughout their journey and couldn’t bear to lose her. He prioritized her safety and well-being over the potential cure for the Cordyceps infection.

In conclusion, Ellie’s hatred towards Joel in “The Last of Us Part II” is a result of the betrayal she felt, the loss of her autonomy, and the burden of guilt she carries. This complex relationship adds depth to the game’s narrative, leaving players grappling with the consequences of their actions and the impact they have on those around them.