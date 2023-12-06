Chinese media, which has long portrayed the United States as an unfriendly nation, has recently shown a notable shift in tone, urging for stronger ties and friendship between the two countries. State-run media outlets, such as Xinhua and People’s Daily, published articles highlighting the historic friendship between the Chinese and American people, including the cooperation during World War II and President Xi Jinping’s visits to the US. Even nationalist commentators, who have previously been critical of the US, now advocate for increased China-US cooperation.

This change in narrative is believed to be a deliberate decision the Chinese government, which exercises significant control over the media landscape. Observers suggest that China’s desire for more stable bilateral relations, especially given the country’s economic challenges, is the main driver behind this shift. China’s economic growth has been sluggish, with rising youth unemployment and a foreign investment deficit. To attract foreign investments, China seeks to convey a message of cooperation and stability through its media propaganda.

However, experts caution that this softer tone towards the US is unlikely to be long-lasting. The underlying tensions between the two nations, including economic restrictions and geopolitical differences, remain. There are also indications that anti-US content has not completely disappeared from Chinese media. Some observers argue that this temporary shift in narrative serves to enhance President Xi’s image as a capable statesman who can lead China towards a better future.

The media’s change in rhetoric not only reflects the government’s strategic narrative but also highlights the limited freedom of the press in China. Reporters Without Borders ranks China near the bottom of the world press freedom index, with extensive state control and repression of independent journalism.

While Chinese media currently emphasizes the positive aspects of China-US relations, it is important to recognize that the tensions between the two countries persist. The media landscape in China remains tightly controlled state authorities, and the government’s agenda will continue to shape the narrative presented to the public.