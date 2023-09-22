YouTube Influencer Brawadis Announces Break-Up with Girlfriend Jasmine

YouTube influencer Brandon Awadis, better known as Brawadis, recently took to social media to announce his split with girlfriend Jasmine. In a video titled “we broke up,” Brawadis expressed that the relationship had come to an end and acknowledged that it was not meant to be. While he did not go into detail about the reasons behind the breakup, he felt it was important to inform his supporters. He did, however, request privacy during this time.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 720,000 views and trending as the #9 video on YouTube. In addition to the announcement, Brawadis shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of himself with Jasmine, accompanied a broken heart emoji and the words “we broke up.”

Prior to the breakup, Brawadis had hinted at relationship troubles during an Instagram Live, where he mentioned that he and Jasmine were taking a break without delving into the specifics. Many speculate that the separation may have been triggered the emergence of old videos featuring Jasmine with her ex-boyfriend.

Brawadis, born in San Diego in 1995, is a popular YouTube personality known for his reaction videos, pranks, challenges, vlogs, and similar content. He also runs a second channel dedicated to his passion for basketball. At just 28 years old, he aspires to become an NBA analyst and writes for the website VAVEL as the manager of the Phoenix Suns team.

Brawadis comes from a family of influencers and is the younger brother of fellow YouTuber FaZe Rug, who often appears in his videos. Since joining YouTube in 2015, Brawadis has amassed an impressive following, with over 6.39 million subscribers and over 1.8 billion combined views on his videos.

Before dating Jasmine, Brawadis was in a relationship with fellow influencer Jackie Figuera from 2015 to 2017, and they frequently featured their relationship in their content. Jasmine, who goes the username @babyjasss on Instagram, began dating Brawadis in 2022 and made numerous appearances in his videos. The couple even introduced each other to their respective families in previous videos.

As news of the breakup spread, Jasmine faced scrutiny and rumors about her past relationships and personal life. She addressed these rumors through an Instagram story, clarifying any misconceptions.

It remains unclear what led to the separation between Brawadis and Jasmine. However, their decision to remove content featuring each other from their social media pages further hinted at their split. Jasmine has chosen not to comment on the breakup and requested not to be involved in Brawadis’ YouTube post regarding their separation.

