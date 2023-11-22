Why did Apple remove the YouTube app?

In a surprising move, Apple recently announced that it would no longer include the YouTube app as a pre-installed feature on its devices. This decision has left many users wondering why Apple made this change and what it means for their YouTube experience.

The removal of the YouTube app is a result of the expiration of Apple’s licensing agreement with Google, the parent company of YouTube. This agreement allowed Apple to include the YouTube app on its devices since the launch of the iPhone in 2007. However, as the agreement came to an end, Apple decided not to renew it, leading to the removal of the app from future iOS updates.

One of the main reasons behind this decision is Apple’s desire to have more control over the user experience on its devices. By removing the YouTube app, Apple can now develop its own native app or allow third-party developers to create YouTube apps that adhere to Apple’s guidelines and standards. This move aligns with Apple’s strategy of maintaining a tight grip on its ecosystem and ensuring a seamless user experience across all its devices.

FAQ:

Q: What does this mean for current iPhone users?

A: If you already have the YouTube app installed on your iPhone, you can continue using it as usual. However, future iOS updates will no longer include the YouTube app, so new iPhone users will have to download it from the App Store.

Q: Will YouTube still be accessible on Apple devices?

A: Yes, YouTube will still be accessible through the mobile website or downloading third-party YouTube apps from the App Store.

Q: Will this affect the functionality of YouTube on Apple devices?

A: The removal of the YouTube app does not impact the functionality of YouTube itself. Users will still be able to watch videos, subscribe to channels, and access their playlists through alternative methods.

In conclusion, Apple’s decision to remove the YouTube app from its devices is a strategic move aimed at maintaining control over the user experience. While this change may inconvenience some users initially, there are still alternative ways to access and enjoy YouTube on Apple devices.