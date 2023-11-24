Why did ABC move DWTS to Disney Plus?

In a surprising move, ABC has announced that its popular reality dance competition show, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), will be moving to the streaming platform Disney Plus. This decision has left many fans wondering why the network made such a significant change to the show’s distribution. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this unexpected shift.

Increased viewership and engagement

One of the primary motivations behind ABC’s decision to move DWTS to Disney Plus is the potential for increased viewership and engagement. By shifting the show to a streaming platform, ABC aims to tap into the growing trend of cord-cutting and reach a wider audience. Disney Plus, with its vast subscriber base, provides an excellent opportunity for DWTS to attract new viewers who may not have access to traditional cable television.

Targeting a younger demographic

Another factor that influenced the move is ABC’s desire to target a younger demographic. Disney Plus has gained immense popularity among younger audiences, thanks to its extensive library of family-friendly content and exclusive shows. By relocating DWTS to Disney Plus, ABC hopes to capitalize on this demographic and rejuvenate the show’s fan base.

Enhanced production value

Moving DWTS to Disney Plus also offers the potential for enhanced production value. With Disney’s vast resources and expertise in creating high-quality content, the show can benefit from improved visual effects, set designs, and overall production value. This move could elevate the viewing experience for fans and attract new viewers who appreciate the polished aesthetics associated with Disney productions.

FAQ:

Q: What is cord-cutting?

A: Cord-cutting refers to the practice of canceling traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

Q: What is a streaming platform?

A: A streaming platform is an online service that allows users to watch video content over the internet, typically on-demand and without the need for traditional television broadcasting.

Q: Will DWTS still air on ABC?

A: No, DWTS will no longer air on ABC. The show will exclusively be available on Disney Plus.

In conclusion, ABC’s decision to move DWTS to Disney Plus is driven the potential for increased viewership and engagement, targeting a younger demographic, and the opportunity to enhance the show’s production value. While this change may come as a surprise to some fans, it reflects the evolving landscape of television consumption and the network’s strategic efforts to adapt to these changes.