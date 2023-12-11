Why Did Abby’s Voice Change on NCIS?

Introduction

Fans of the hit TV show NCIS were left puzzled and curious when one of the show’s beloved characters, Abby Sciuto, experienced a noticeable change in her voice. The quirky forensic scientist, portrayed actress Pauley Perrette, had a distinct and unique voice that became synonymous with her character. However, in recent episodes, viewers couldn’t help but notice a significant alteration in Abby’s voice. This unexpected change has sparked numerous questions and speculations among fans.

The Voice Change

Abby Sciuto’s voice alteration on NCIS has been a topic of discussion among fans since the show’s fifteenth season. Many viewers have noticed that Pauley Perrette’s voice seemed slightly different, with a deeper and raspier tone compared to previous seasons. This change was particularly noticeable during emotional scenes or moments of intense dialogue.

Speculations and Theories

The reasons behind Abby’s voice change have been the subject of much speculation. Some fans have suggested that the change may be a result of the actress’s natural aging process, as voices can naturally deepen and change over time. Others have theorized that Perrette may have undergone a medical procedure or experienced vocal strain, leading to the alteration in her voice.

FAQ

Q: Has Pauley Perrette addressed the voice change?

A: Yes, Pauley Perrette has acknowledged the change in her voice. In a tweet, she explained that she had a chronic cough during the filming of the show, which affected her vocal cords and resulted in the noticeable voice alteration.

Q: Will Abby’s voice change impact her character?

A: While Abby’s voice change may take some getting used to for fans, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on her character. Abby Sciuto’s unique personality and contributions to the show extend far beyond her voice, and viewers continue to appreciate her for her intelligence, wit, and dedication.

Conclusion

The change in Abby Sciuto’s voice on NCIS has undoubtedly caught the attention of fans. While the exact reasons behind the alteration remain speculative, actress Pauley Perrette has shed some light on the matter, attributing it to a chronic cough. As the show continues, fans will undoubtedly adapt to the change and continue to enjoy the beloved character of Abby Sciuto, regardless of her voice.