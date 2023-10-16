How Working with Creators Can Benefit Brands

Creators have proven to be valuable partners for brands looking to reach and engage with their target audiences. In recent campaigns, both Virgin Media and O2 utilized the talents of popular creators to create content that resonated with viewers and drove high engagement on social media.

For Virgin Media, partnering with creator Cole Anderson James on a comedic TikTok skit not directly related to their campaign proved to be a successful move. The skit featured a motorcycling highland cow in the background, and viewers who spotted the cow had a chance to win concert tickets. Although the content did not align directly with the brand, Anderson James’ comedic style and popularity helped expand Virgin Media’s reach and gain high engagement.

O2 took a similar approach enlisting creator Shyon Gredley, who has a dedicated following for his commentary on reality show Love Island, to create content for their sponsorship of the show. By partnering with Gredley, O2 was able to tap into the Love Island community and be seen as a part of it, rather than an outsider.

Both creators emphasized the importance of allowing creative freedom when working with brands. This may sometimes result in unexpected pushback from viewers, but embracing the authenticity and uniqueness of creators’ content can lead to greater success. Brands should be willing to step outside their comfort zone and accept both the good and the bad that comes with working with creators in the social media age.

