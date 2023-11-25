Pinterest: Empowering Luxury Brands to Reach a Younger Audience

Pinterest, the popular visual discovery platform, has recently released a report highlighting the significant value it offers for promoting luxury brands. The survey conducted PA Consulting reveals that the target demographic for luxury brands, whom they value the most, can be found on Pinterest.

The report focuses specifically on the engagement between high-end fashion brands and Pinterest users, illustrating how the platform drives discovery and interaction within this market segment. Luxury brands, eager to tap into the surging luxury goods market projected to double in size 2030, are benefiting from Pinterest’s advantage of attracting Gen Z consumers.

Through a positive user experience, Pinterest distinguishes itself from other platforms notorious for toxic content. This distinction is particularly vital in an era of economic instability. The study conducted Bain & Company also highlights the increasing significance of Gen Z spending, further cementing Pinterest’s advantageous position.

The survey reveals some compelling statistics regarding luxury shopping engagement on Pinterest. Notably, 70 percent of the platform’s luxury audience is under the age of 35, with women constituting four out of every five luxury shoppers. Additionally, a third of luxury shoppers on Pinterest boast annual incomes exceeding $100,000. Furthermore, Pinterest users exhibit stronger purchasing behaviors, spending 87 percent more on luxury goods and displaying a 27 percent higher likelihood of buying premium products.

Pinterest emerges as the top destination for inspiration when shopping for luxury items, with three out of five luxury shoppers reporting that they rely on Pinterest for research and discovery. This vital insight empowers brands to understand how Pinterest drives luxury consumers from initial discovery to final purchase, offering a platform where shoppers can find, decide, and buy a wide array of luxury products.

With an open mindset toward luxury advertising, three out of five luxury shoppers on Pinterest are considerably more receptive to this form of targeted advertising. Consequently, luxury brands now have the opportunity to establish direct connections with a responsive audience that has gathered on the platform specifically for shopping and purchasing purposes.

For luxury brands seeking to broaden their reach and engage with a younger demographic, Pinterest serves as an invaluable tool. By leveraging the platform’s unique features and tapping into its receptive user base, luxury brands can establish a strong presence and drive meaningful conversions.

