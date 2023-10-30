New Legislation Needed to Protect Children from Online Harms

The rise of social media has brought about numerous benefits, but experts have now recognized the grave dangers it poses to children and teenagers. The evidence is clear: young people are experiencing higher rates of depression, anxiety, and even suicide due to their online experiences. As the severity and novelty of this problem become increasingly evident, it has become clear that a federal legislative response is necessary. Unfortunately, Congress has failed to take meaningful action.

Despite holding multiple hearings on the topic of children and social media, Congress has not passed a single bill aimed at protecting children. This failure reflects a deeper dysfunction in our government and a lack of urgency in addressing this urgent and popular issue. It is disheartening to witness the suffering of parents, teenagers, and children who have been affected online bullying, exploitation, and other forms of harm.

The case for legislative action is compelling. Social media platforms prioritize profits over the well-being of their young users. Teenagers, with their still-developing brains, are particularly vulnerable to manipulation and exploitation. Stronger privacy protections are needed to prevent the collection and distribution of personal information for targeting purposes. Platforms must also take greater responsibility in preventing young users from being exposed to sexual predators, harmful content, and self-destructive behaviors.

While some bills have been introduced to address teenagers’ privacy online, there has been little progress. The Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, sponsored Senators Ed Markey and Bill Cassidy, is one example of such legislation. However, it remains to be seen if these bills will gain the necessary support to become law.

To effectively protect children from online harms, the federal government must apply pressure on social media platforms. Currently, there is a lack of follow-up and enforcement. Platforms must be held accountable and compelled to invest resources toward the safety of young users. Government has a crucial role to play in combating real and visceral harms, such as the online exploitation of minors.

It is time for Congress to prioritize the well-being of our children and take action to pass legislation that safeguards them in the digital age. The voices of parents, experts, and concerned citizens must be heard, and their calls for change should not go unanswered. The time for action is now.

