Exploring the Growth of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Marketing

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are rapidly gaining traction as innovative marketing strategies. With the advancement of technology, these immersive experiences are becoming more accessible to both brands and consumers. What began as simple Snapchat filters has evolved into wearable headsets from companies like Meta and Apple. These developments have caught the attention of Chobani, a leading food brand aiming to engage a younger audience in the competitive digital landscape. Thomas Ranese, Chobani’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), who brings his tech expertise from previous roles at Uber and Google, is spearheading these efforts.

Ranese recently joined the Digiday Podcast to discuss his new position, his plans to expand Chobani’s product awareness beyond the yogurt section, and the delicate balance between brand purpose and profitability.

An Interesting Shift From Tech to Food Marketing

Ranese acknowledges that Chobani’s culture resembles that of a tech company more than a consumer packaged goods (CPG) company. With his extensive background in marketing leadership roles at Uber and Google, he feels more at home in this tech-inspired environment. His goal is to redefine Chobani as more than just a yogurt company—building a distinctive marketing strategy that reflects the brand’s innovation, disruptiveness, and unconventional approach, much like Google’s revolutionary mindset.

Chobani Embraces AR and VR

Chobani has already experimented with utilizing AR and VR as a means to engage consumers, especially younger generations. A year ago, they created a Roblox metaverse experience to introduce oat milk to the world. This immersive encounter catered specifically to a younger audience. As a 15-year-old brand, Chobani recognizes the importance of remaining relevant to Gen Z and younger demographics. Leveraging the metaverse and AR technologies allows them to extend their brand presence and connect with these digitally fluent consumers.

Striking a Balance Between Brand Purpose and Profit

Ranese addresses the emerging debate surrounding brand purpose versus profit. While purpose-driven marketing gained significant attention during the pandemic, there was also criticism for what seemed like superficial attempts to align with social causes. Ranese welcomes this conversation, emphasizing the need for genuine, meaningful commitment rather than merely showcasing values for appearance. For Chobani, their focus on addressing child hunger aligns with their core values and demonstrates the connection between profit and purpose. By emphasizing the impact their products have on communities, Chobani aims to deliver a more holistic brand experience.

