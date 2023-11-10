Shanghai’s Nanjing Road, the world’s longest shopping street, sees more than 1 million visitors every day. However, very few of these visitors are paying with cash or card. Instead, they are using China’s home-grown digital payment systems, specifically WeChat and Alipay. These popular apps allow users to make quick and efficient payments scanning a code on their smartphones. The convenience and ubiquity of these digital payment methods have led many shops in Shanghai and Beijing to only accept WeChat or Alipay.

This shift towards digital payments is not just a matter of convenience. It is also a strategic move China to reduce its dependence on international payment systems and safeguard its economy in the face of potential conflicts. After seeing how US sanctions crippled Russia’s economy freezing access to bank accounts and international transfer systems, China is determined not to be vulnerable in a similar situation. By promoting digital payment systems that are less reliant on international infrastructure, China can ensure the continuity of its economy even in the midst of geopolitical tensions.

The digital payment revolution is not limited to WeChat and Alipay. The Chinese government has also developed its own digital currency, the digital yuan, which aims to further consolidate its control over the financial system. This push for digitalization is driven a desire to reduce dependence on the US financial system and strengthen domestic economic resilience. Chinese students like Bao Yiming have embraced this shift, preferring digital payments over international credit cards due to the risks associated with volatile exchange rates and the financial systems of foreign countries.

China’s ambitions extend beyond domestic digital payment dominance. President Xi Jinping has been actively advocating for the de-dollarization of the global economy. China is encouraging more countries to trade directly in their own currencies, reducing reliance on the US dollar. This approach has gained traction, particularly with countries like Brazil and Russia that are increasingly turning to China for cross-border trade.

While the US dollar still dominates global transactions, China’s digital payment revolution is a clear indication of its aspiration to shape the world economy on its own terms. As more individuals and businesses in China embrace digital payments, the country’s influence in the global financial landscape is set to grow.

FAQ

1. What are WeChat and Alipay?

WeChat and Alipay are popular digital payment apps in China that allow users to make quick and convenient payments scanning a code on their smartphones. These apps have become widely accepted shops and businesses in major Chinese cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

2. Why is China promoting digital payments?

China is promoting digital payments as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on international payment systems and strengthen its economic resilience. By encouraging the use of home-grown digital payment systems, China can ensure the continuity of its economy even in the face of potential conflicts and sanctions.

3. What is the digital yuan?

The digital yuan is China’s own digital currency. It is part of the government’s efforts to consolidate control over the financial system and reduce reliance on international infrastructure. The digital yuan aims to strengthen domestic economic resilience and reduce dependence on the US financial system.