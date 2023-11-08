Why can’t you have a beard at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), has long been known for its strict grooming standards. One of the most notable rules is the prohibition of beards for male students. This policy has sparked curiosity and debate among students and outsiders alike. So, why can’t you have a beard at BYU?

The History: The origins of this policy can be traced back to the early days of the LDS Church. Church leaders, including founder Joseph Smith and subsequent prophets, encouraged men to be clean-shaven as a sign of respect and professionalism. Over time, this cultural norm became ingrained within the LDS community and extended to BYU.

The Rationale: According to BYU’s Honor Code, which outlines the university’s standards of conduct, the prohibition of beards is intended to maintain a clean and well-groomed appearance. The university believes that a clean-shaven face contributes to a professional and respectful environment, aligning with its mission to educate students in an atmosphere of faith and learning.

FAQ:

Q: Can religious exemptions be granted?

A: Yes, religious exemptions can be granted on a case-by-case basis. Students who have a sincere religious reason for wearing a beard can apply for an exemption through the university’s Honor Code Office.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the policy?

A: Yes, there are a few exceptions. BYU’s athletic teams, for example, have occasionally been granted permission to grow beards during postseason play as a team-building tradition.

Q: What happens if a student violates the beard policy?

A: Students who violate the grooming standards, including the prohibition of beards, may face disciplinary action, which can range from a warning to probation or even expulsion.

While the prohibition of beards at BYU may seem unusual to those unfamiliar with the university’s culture and religious background, it is an integral part of the institution’s identity. As with any policy, it has its supporters and critics. Ultimately, the decision to attend BYU and abide its grooming standards is a personal choice that students must make.