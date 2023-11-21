Why can’t Jehovah Witness celebrate Thanksgiving?

Why can’t Jehovah Witnesses celebrate Thanksgiving?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a widely celebrated holiday that brings families and friends together to express gratitude for the blessings in their lives. However, for Jehovah Witnesses, this holiday holds a different meaning. Jehovah Witnesses do not celebrate Thanksgiving due to their religious beliefs and interpretations of the Bible.

According to Jehovah Witness teachings, they believe that the Bible does not specifically command or endorse the celebration of Thanksgiving. They argue that the origins of Thanksgiving are rooted in pagan customs and traditions, which they consider to be incompatible with their faith. As a result, Jehovah Witnesses choose not to participate in this holiday.

FAQ:

Q: What are the origins of Thanksgiving?

A: Thanksgiving is traditionally traced back to the Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620. It is believed that they held a feast to give thanks for their first successful harvest in the New World.

Q: Why do Jehovah Witnesses consider Thanksgiving to have pagan origins?

A: Jehovah Witnesses believe that many customs associated with Thanksgiving, such as feasting and expressing gratitude to a higher power, have roots in ancient pagan festivals. They strive to distance themselves from any practices that they perceive as having non-Christian origins.

Q: Do Jehovah Witnesses celebrate any holidays?

A: Jehovah Witnesses do not celebrate holidays that they believe have pagan origins, such as Christmas and Easter. They focus on commemorating events that are directly mentioned in the Bible, such as the Memorial of Christ’s death.

It is important to note that Jehovah Witnesses’ decision not to celebrate Thanksgiving is a personal choice based on their religious beliefs. While they may not participate in this holiday, they still value expressing gratitude and thankfulness throughout the year.