Why can’t I watch Starz on Hulu on my TV?

If you’re a Hulu subscriber and a fan of Starz original programming, you may have noticed that you can’t access Starz content on your TV through the Hulu app. This has left many users wondering why they can’t enjoy their favorite Starz shows and movies on the big screen. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this limitation.

Content Licensing Agreements:

One of the main reasons why Starz is not available on Hulu’s TV app is due to content licensing agreements. Streaming platforms like Hulu need to negotiate separate deals with each network or channel to offer their content. In the case of Starz, they have chosen not to make their programming available through Hulu’s TV app.

Competition and Exclusive Rights:

Starz has its own streaming service called StarzPlay, which competes directly with Hulu. To attract subscribers, streaming services often secure exclusive rights to certain shows or movies. By keeping their content exclusive to their own platform, Starz can drive more users to subscribe to StarzPlay rather than accessing their content through Hulu.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Starz on Hulu on any device?

A: Yes, you can watch Starz on Hulu, but only on certain devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. It is not available on the Hulu TV app.

Q: Can I watch Starz on my TV through other streaming platforms?

A: Yes, Starz is available on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Roku. You can access Starz content on your TV through these platforms.

Q: Is there a way to watch Starz on my TV through Hulu?

A: Unfortunately, no. As of now, Starz content is not accessible through the Hulu TV app. To watch Starz on your TV, you will need to subscribe to StarzPlay or use other compatible streaming platforms.

In conclusion, the absence of Starz on Hulu’s TV app can be attributed to content licensing agreements and competition between streaming services. While you can still enjoy Starz content on other devices through Hulu, accessing it on your TV will require alternative methods such as subscribing to StarzPlay or using other compatible streaming platforms.