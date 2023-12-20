Why can’t i watch NFL on Paramount Plus?

Why Paramount Plus Doesn’t Offer NFL Games: A Disappointing Reality for Football Fans

Football enthusiasts who have recently subscribed to Paramount Plus may be left scratching their heads when they realize that their beloved NFL games are nowhere to be found on the streaming platform. This absence of America’s most popular sport on Paramount Plus has left many fans frustrated and wondering why they can’t enjoy their favorite teams and players on this streaming service. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this disappointing reality.

Why isn’t NFL available on Paramount Plus?

The primary reason why NFL games are not available on Paramount Plus is due to the exclusive broadcasting rights held other networks. The NFL has separate agreements with major networks like CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN, which grant them the exclusive rights to broadcast games. Paramount Plus, being a streaming service owned ViacomCBS, does not possess the necessary broadcasting rights to air live NFL games.

Can I watch any NFL content on Paramount Plus?

While Paramount Plus may not offer live NFL games, it does provide some NFL-related content. Subscribers can access NFL news, highlights, and analysis through CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 streaming sports news network available on the platform. Additionally, Paramount Plus offers on-demand access to past NFL games, documentaries, and other related programming.

Are there any alternatives to watch NFL games?

If you’re a die-hard NFL fan looking for a streaming service to watch live games, you may want to consider other platforms. Networks like CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN have their own streaming services, such as CBS All Access, NBC Sports, Fox Sports, and ESPN+, respectively, which offer live NFL game coverage. Alternatively, you can explore options like NFL Game Pass, a subscription-based service that provides access to live and on-demand NFL games.

While it’s disappointing that Paramount Plus does not currently offer live NFL games, there are still plenty of options available for football enthusiasts to catch their favorite teams in action. Whether it’s through other streaming services or traditional cable networks, fans can still enjoy the thrill of NFL games and stay connected to the sport they love.