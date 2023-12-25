Why can’t I watch ESPN with my Disney Plus account?

Why ESPN is Not Available on Disney Plus: Explained

Disney Plus has become a popular streaming service for millions of subscribers worldwide, offering a vast library of beloved Disney movies, TV shows, and original content. However, one question that often arises is why ESPN, a prominent sports network owned Disney, is not included in the Disney Plus package. In this article, we will delve into the reasons behind this decision and address some frequently asked questions.

Why isn’t ESPN available on Disney Plus?

The primary reason ESPN is not available on Disney Plus is due to the nature of the content it offers. ESPN is a sports network that broadcasts live sporting events, including major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Unlike movies and TV shows, which can be streamed on-demand, live sports require a different infrastructure and licensing agreements. Therefore, Disney has chosen to keep ESPN as a separate entity to cater specifically to sports enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access ESPN content through Disney Plus?

A: While ESPN is not available directly on Disney Plus, Disney offers a bundle package that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. This bundle allows subscribers to access ESPN+ content, which includes live sports events, documentaries, and original programming.

Q: How much does the Disney Plus bundle with ESPN+ cost?

A: The Disney Plus bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu (with ads) is priced at $13.99 per month, providing a significant savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Disney Plus?

A: No, Disney Plus does not offer live sports streaming. To access live sports events, including those broadcasted on ESPN, you will need to subscribe to ESPN+ or a cable/satellite provider that includes ESPN in their package.

In conclusion, while Disney Plus offers a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, and original content, ESPN remains a separate entity due to the unique nature of live sports broadcasting. However, Disney does provide a bundle option that includes ESPN+ for sports enthusiasts who wish to access live sports events and exclusive sports content.