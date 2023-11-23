Why can’t I see my purchased Movies on Amazon Prime?

If you’re an avid movie lover and have recently purchased movies on Amazon Prime, you may be wondering why you can’t find them in your library. This can be a frustrating experience, but fear not, as we have some answers to help you understand why this might be happening.

Firstly, it’s important to note that Amazon Prime Video offers two types of content: movies and TV shows available for streaming with a Prime membership, and movies and TV shows available for purchase or rent. The confusion often arises when users expect their purchased movies to automatically appear in their Prime library.

Why can’t I see my purchased movies?

The reason you can’t see your purchased movies in your Amazon Prime library is because they are separate from the content available for streaming with a Prime membership. Purchased movies are stored in your Amazon Video Library, which is accessible through the Amazon Video app or website.

How can I access my purchased movies?

To access your purchased movies, you need to follow these steps:

1. Open the Amazon Video app or visit the Amazon Video website.

2. Sign in to your Amazon account.

3. Go to your Video Library.

4. Select “Purchased” or “Movies” to view your purchased movies.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you should be able to see all the movies you have purchased on Amazon Prime.

Why are purchased movies separate from Prime content?

The separation of purchased movies from Prime content allows Amazon to offer a wider range of movies and TV shows to its customers. By offering both streaming options and the ability to purchase or rent movies, Amazon caters to different preferences and ensures a vast selection of content is available to all users.

In conclusion, if you can’t see your purchased movies on Amazon Prime, don’t panic. They are most likely stored in your Amazon Video Library, which can be accessed separately from your Prime library. Simply follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll be able to enjoy your purchased movies in no time.

Definitions:

– Amazon Prime: A subscription service offered Amazon that provides access to a variety of benefits, including free two-day shipping, streaming of movies and TV shows, and more.

– Amazon Prime Video: The streaming platform provided Amazon Prime, offering a wide range of movies and TV shows for streaming.

– Amazon Video Library: A digital library where purchased or rented movies and TV shows are stored for access on Amazon Prime Video.