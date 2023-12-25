Why Hulu Doesn’t Offer NBC: The Missing Piece in Streaming

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for many cord-cutters seeking a wide range of content. However, one question frequently arises: why can’t I get NBC on Hulu? This article aims to shed light on the reasons behind this absence and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Why is NBC not available on Hulu?

The absence of NBC on Hulu can be attributed to licensing agreements and the complex world of content distribution. While Hulu offers a vast library of shows and movies from various networks, including ABC, CBS, and Fox, NBC has chosen to pursue its own streaming platform, Peacock. As a result, NBC content is exclusively available on Peacock, making it unavailable on Hulu.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is NBC’s streaming service, launched in July 2020. It offers a wide range of NBC shows, including popular titles like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, allowing users to access a vast library of content.

Can I still watch NBC shows on Hulu?

While NBC shows are not available on Hulu, you can still watch some of them through Hulu’s Live TV option. Hulu + Live TV provides access to live broadcasts of various networks, including NBC, allowing you to watch NBC shows as they air. However, this feature requires a separate subscription and may not be available in all areas.

Is there a way to watch NBC shows on Hulu without Live TV?

Unfortunately, no. As of now, the only way to access NBC shows on Hulu is through the Hulu + Live TV option. If you prefer not to subscribe to Live TV, you will need to consider alternative options such as Peacock or other streaming services that offer NBC content.

In conclusion, the absence of NBC on Hulu can be attributed to licensing agreements and NBC’s decision to launch its own streaming platform, Peacock. While this may be disappointing for some Hulu subscribers, there are still options available to watch NBC shows, such as subscribing to Hulu + Live TV or exploring other streaming services. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it’s essential to stay informed about the various platforms and their offerings to ensure you can access your favorite content.