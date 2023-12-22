Why can’t I get CNN on Roku?

Why CNN is Not Available on Roku: A Disappointing News for Cord-Cutters

In the era of cord-cutting, where streaming services have become the go-to choice for accessing news and entertainment, it’s no surprise that many Roku users are wondering why they can’t access CNN on their devices. Roku, a popular streaming platform, offers a wide range of channels, but CNN is noticeably absent. So, what’s the reason behind this omission?

Why isn’t CNN available on Roku?

CNN, a major news network, has chosen not to make its live stream available on Roku. While Roku provides access to numerous news channels, including Fox News, MSNBC, and BBC, CNN has decided not to join the lineup. The exact reasons for this decision remain unclear, as neither Roku nor CNN have provided an official statement regarding the matter.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access CNN content on Roku through other means?

A: Yes, although the live stream is not available, Roku users can still access CNN content through the CNNgo app. This app provides on-demand access to a variety of CNN shows and segments.

Q: Are there any alternative news channels available on Roku?

A: Absolutely! Roku offers a wide range of news channels, including Fox News, MSNBC, BBC, Sky News, and many more. Users can choose from various perspectives and stay informed about current events.

Q: Is there a possibility that CNN will become available on Roku in the future?

A: While there is no official information regarding this matter, it is always possible that CNN and Roku may reach an agreement in the future. However, until an announcement is made, CNN’s absence on Roku remains unchanged.

In conclusion, the absence of CNN on Roku has left many cord-cutters disappointed. While the exact reasons for this decision are unknown, Roku users can still access CNN content through the CNNgo app. Additionally, Roku offers a diverse selection of alternative news channels to ensure that users can stay informed about the latest events from various perspectives. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether CNN and Roku will eventually come together to provide users with the live stream they desire.