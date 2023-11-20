Why can’t I get CBS on my antenna anymore?

In recent times, many antenna users have been left scratching their heads as they find themselves unable to receive CBS, one of the major television networks in the United States. This sudden loss of access to CBS has left viewers frustrated and seeking answers. So, what exactly is causing this issue?

The Transition to Digital Broadcasting

One of the main reasons for the inability to receive CBS on your antenna is the transition from analog to digital broadcasting. In 2009, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandated that all full-power television stations in the U.S. switch from analog to digital broadcasting. This transition allowed for better picture and sound quality, as well as more efficient use of the broadcast spectrum.

Channel Repacking

Another factor contributing to the loss of CBS on your antenna is the process known as channel repacking. As part of the FCC’s initiative to free up spectrum for wireless broadband services, some television stations were required to change their broadcast frequencies. This repacking process involved moving channels to new frequencies, which could result in viewers losing access to certain channels, including CBS.

FAQ:

Q: Why can’t I receive CBS on my antenna anymore?

A: The transition to digital broadcasting and channel repacking are the main reasons for the loss of CBS on your antenna.

Q: Can I do anything to regain access to CBS?

A: Yes, you can try rescanning for channels on your television or purchasing a newer antenna that is optimized for digital signals.

Q: Will CBS be permanently unavailable on my antenna?

A: No, CBS should still be available in your area. However, you may need to take some steps to ensure you can receive it, such as rescanning for channels or upgrading your antenna.

In conclusion, the loss of CBS on your antenna is likely due to the transition to digital broadcasting and channel repacking. By rescanning for channels or upgrading your antenna, you can increase your chances of regaining access to CBS and enjoying your favorite shows once again.