Why can’t i get CBS live on Paramount Plus?

Why CBS Live is Not Available on Paramount Plus: Explained

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content from various networks and studios. However, some users have been left wondering why they can’t access CBS live on Paramount Plus. In this article, we will delve into the reasons behind this limitation and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Why is CBS live not available on Paramount Plus?

The absence of CBS live on Paramount Plus can be attributed to licensing agreements and regional restrictions. CBS, being a major network, has its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which offers live streaming of CBS programming. As a result, CBS has chosen to keep its live content exclusive to its own platform.

What content can I expect to find on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus offers a vast library of on-demand content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive original series. It features content from various networks and studios, such as MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and more. Additionally, Paramount Plus provides live streaming of local CBS affiliates in select markets.

Can I watch CBS shows on Paramount Plus?

Yes, you can watch a wide range of CBS shows on Paramount Plus. The streaming service offers an extensive collection of CBS programming, including current and past seasons of popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” However, please note that live broadcasts of CBS shows are not available on Paramount Plus.

Is there a way to watch CBS live without CBS All Access?

If you are looking to watch CBS live without subscribing to CBS All Access, you may consider exploring other live TV streaming services that offer CBS as part of their channel lineup. Services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV provide access to live CBS programming, including local affiliates, in many areas.

In conclusion, while CBS live is not available on Paramount Plus, the streaming service offers a vast array of on-demand CBS content. If you’re specifically interested in watching CBS live, you may need to explore alternative streaming options that provide access to live CBS programming.