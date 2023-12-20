Why can SNL actors work during strike?

Why SNL Actors Can Continue Working During a Strike

In the world of entertainment, strikes are not uncommon. They occur when workers, such as actors or crew members, collectively refuse to work until their demands are met. Strikes can have a significant impact on the industry, causing delays in production and leaving fans disappointed. However, there is one notable exception to this rule: Saturday Night Live (SNL) actors.

Why are SNL actors allowed to work during a strike?

SNL actors are members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), a labor union that represents performers in the entertainment industry. This union has a unique agreement with the producers of SNL that allows the show to continue even during a strike. This agreement is known as a “strike waiver.”

What is a strike waiver?

A strike waiver is a special agreement between a union and an employer that allows work to continue during a strike. It is typically granted when the employer can demonstrate that the work being performed is of significant public interest or importance. In the case of SNL, the show is considered a cultural institution and has a long history of providing comedic relief during challenging times.

Why does SNL receive a strike waiver?

SNL is granted a strike waiver because it is deemed to be in the public interest. The show has a loyal fan base and is known for its political satire and celebrity impersonations, which often provide commentary on current events. During times of crisis or political turmoil, SNL has become a source of comfort and laughter for many viewers. Allowing the show to continue during a strike ensures that this source of entertainment remains available to the public.

FAQ:

Q: Do SNL actors support strikes in general?

A: While SNL actors are members of SAG-AFTRA and may support strikes in other industries, they are contractually obligated to continue working during a strike on SNL.

Q: Are there any limitations to the strike waiver for SNL?

A: Yes, the strike waiver only applies to the actors and does not extend to other crew members or production staff. If the strike involves these individuals, it may still impact the show’s production.

In conclusion, SNL actors are allowed to work during a strike due to a special agreement known as a strike waiver. This waiver recognizes the cultural significance of the show and ensures that it can continue providing entertainment to the public. While strikes may disrupt other areas of the entertainment industry, SNL remains a constant source of laughter and satire.