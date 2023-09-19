Texas’s TikTok Ban Ineffective and Unnecessary, Expert Declares

In a recent lawsuit filed the Knight Institute, the application of Texas’s TikTok ban to public university faculty was challenged. The ban requires state agencies, including public universities, to prohibit their employees from using or downloading TikTok on state-owned devices or networks. The Knight Institute argues that this ban severely hampers the ability of university faculty to teach and research about TikTok, which violates their First Amendment rights.

Bruce Schneier, a renowned expert on privacy and computer security, provided a declaration supporting the Knight Institute’s lawsuit. Schneier evaluated Texas’s justifications for the ban and concluded that it is ineffective, unnecessary, and even counterproductive. He argued that the ban fails to address the root issue of data collection practices employed popular online platforms, which are not unique to TikTok.

Schneier pointed out that other major platforms, including Google and Facebook, collect as much data from their users as TikTok does. Even if TikTok is banned for public employees, the platform can still collect personal information through tracking pixels on third-party websites. Therefore, a ban does not protect data privacy.

Additionally, Schneier debunked concerns about TikTok’s connections to China. He explained that even if TikTok is banned, the Chinese government can easily acquire data about Americans through other means, such as commercial data brokers. Banning TikTok does not limit the Chinese government’s ability to access data.

Schneier also addressed concerns about the spread of disinformation and cybersecurity threats. He emphasized that all social media platforms, including American ones, can be exploited foreign powers for disinformation campaigns. Banning TikTok would not address this issue. Furthermore, other apps and devices can also pose security risks, so banning TikTok alone does not effectively mitigate cybersecurity concerns.

In conclusion, Schneier stated that Texas can address its concerns without a broad ban on TikTok. Implementing strong privacy legislation and better controls on data collection private companies would be more effective in protecting data privacy and addressing concerns about TikTok. A comprehensive data privacy regulation is widely supported technology policy experts and the general public.

