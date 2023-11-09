Challenging Preconceptions: A Lesson in Accountability

The recent public apology Sam Joel, founder of GiveTree, has sparked a debate about the nature of forgiveness and accountability. In a society where problematic men are often called out for their actions, it is important to question whether Joel deserved the level of grace he has received.

As a vocal feminist advocate, I have been outspoken about the exploitation of power men in positions of authority. I have called out acts of misogyny and harassment, pushing for change and accountability. So, it may come as a surprise to some that I chose to applaud Joel’s apology.

Joel’s misconduct, spanning months and years, affected not just myself, but many others within the technology ecosystem. His recent misogynistic comment on LinkedIn was the breaking point. It exposed the lack of recourse for women in “fringe” workplace settings, where harassment often goes unchecked.

In response, I took deliberate action. I cc’d prominent technology journalists who were also feminists, making them witnesses to the situation. By escalating the PR crisis that Joel had initiated himself, I aimed to hold him accountable in a way that traditional channels had failed to do.

Eventually, Joel issued a private apology and displayed a change in attitude. While some may argue that his apology is self-serving, I have seen genuine efforts on his part to address his misogyny. This apology, however, goes beyond me as an individual victim. It is an acknowledgment of the harm caused to countless women and a step towards creating a safer and more inclusive world.

An important aspect of Joel’s apology was the acceptance of guidance and the humility to take ownership of his actions. Through careful negotiation, we crafted a public apology that acknowledged the broader impact of his behavior and provided a means for affected women to engage with him.

The question remains: did Joel deserve this level of grace? The answer is not a simple one. What matters is that accountability has been established, and through genuine efforts to change, perhaps Joel can serve as an example of growth and redemption.

