The Underrated Allure of Short Films

Short films often go unnoticed in the realm of American entertainment. Despite being created almost every filmmaker and readily available, they don’t receive the same recognition or discussion as their feature-length counterparts. Unlike movies or TV shows, short films navigate a liminal space between the two, making them overlooked many.

Defining a short film is a challenge in itself. According to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, a short film should not exceed 40 minutes, including credits. However, this definition fails to align with the typical length of most movies. Feature-length films, on the other hand, are anything over 40 minutes long. Yet, the distinction between short and feature films feels arbitrary and unrelated to any natural timeframe.

There is something uniquely satisfying about watching a tightly crafted short film. They possess an elegance and brevity that makes them precisely the length they need to be, devoid of unnecessary padding. Topics that may seem overwhelming in a full-length format can be tackled effectively in the concise 40-minute span of a short film. Moreover, jokes and punchlines land perfectly in shorts without requiring extensive exposition or lengthy character development.

Short films often find their home in film festivals, where they receive significant attention. Recent examples include “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” premiering at the Venice Film Festival and Pedro Almodovar’s “Strange Way of Life” premiering at Cannes. These shorts attract praise and sometimes even secure funding from prominent entities such as Saint Laurent Productions. Additionally, filmmakers like Wes Anderson have contributed to the short film landscape creating visually distinct and thematically consistent works.

The appeal of short films lies in their permission for filmmakers to take risks and experiment. Knowing that the audience won’t have to dedicate an entire afternoon to watch a short film, viewers may be more open to unconventional storytelling or moments of frustration. Furthermore, watching several shorter films in one sitting allows for varied experiences and prevents mental exhaustion that can occur during feature-length films.

So, the next time you come across a short film, give it a chance. Embrace the unique and focused storytelling that short films offer, and don’t underestimate the impact they can have in a fraction of regular viewing time.

