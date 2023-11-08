Why aren’t Max and Allison in Hocus Pocus?

In the realm of Halloween movies, few are as beloved as the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus. The film follows the misadventures of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and the group of kids who must stop them from wreaking havoc on the town. However, one burning question that fans often ask is: why aren’t Max and Allison, the main characters from the original film, present in any of the sequels or spin-offs?

The Original Story:

In the original Hocus Pocus, Max Dennison, played Omri Katz, and Allison, portrayed Vinessa Shaw, play pivotal roles in the plot. Max is the new kid in town who accidentally resurrects the Sanderson sisters, while Allison is his love interest and a descendant of a witch-hunting family. Together with Max’s younger sister Dani and a talking cat named Binx, they embark on a mission to defeat the witches before they can suck the life force out of all the children in Salem.

The Sequels and Spin-offs:

Despite the enduring popularity of Hocus Pocus, neither Max nor Allison appear in any of the subsequent sequels or spin-offs. The 1998 made-for-TV movie, Hocus Pocus: The Witch is Back, focuses on the Sanderson sisters’ return, but Max and Allison are noticeably absent. Similarly, the upcoming Disney+ sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, is set to feature a new cast of characters, leaving fans wondering why the original protagonists have been left out.

FAQ:

Q: Why aren’t Max and Allison in the sequels?

A: The decision to exclude Max and Allison from the sequels is ultimately up to the filmmakers and writers. It is possible that they wanted to explore new storylines and introduce fresh characters to keep the franchise alive.

Q: Will Max and Allison ever return?

A: While there are no official plans for Max and Allison to return to the Hocus Pocus universe, anything is possible in the world of entertainment. Fans can always hope for a surprise appearance or a future project that brings back the original characters.

In conclusion, the absence of Max and Allison in the Hocus Pocus sequels and spin-offs remains a mystery. However, it is important to remember that the decision to exclude them is ultimately a creative choice made the filmmakers. As fans eagerly await the release of Hocus Pocus 2, they can only hope that the new characters will capture the same magic and charm that made the original film a Halloween favorite.