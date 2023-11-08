Why aren t Max and Allison and Dani in Hocus Pocus 2?

Why aren’t Max, Allison, and Dani in Hocus Pocus 2?

Fans of the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, were thrilled when news broke about a sequel in the works. However, many were left wondering why the original trio of Max, Allison, and Dani would not be returning for Hocus Pocus 2. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this casting decision and address some frequently asked questions.

Why aren’t Max, Allison, and Dani returning?

The absence of Max (played Omri Katz), Allison (played Vinessa Shaw), and Dani (played Thora Birch) in Hocus Pocus 2 can be attributed to the storyline of the sequel. The upcoming film is set to take place several decades after the events of the original, focusing on a new generation of characters. This shift allows for fresh faces and a new adventure while still paying homage to the original film.

Will the original cast make cameo appearances?

While it has not been officially confirmed, there is a possibility that the original cast members may make cameo appearances in Hocus Pocus 2. The filmmakers have expressed their desire to include nods to the original film, and cameos from the beloved characters could be a way to do so. However, until further announcements are made, fans will have to wait and see.

Who will be the new characters in Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 will introduce a new set of characters who will embark on their own supernatural adventure. The sequel will focus on a young woman named Poppy, her best friend Travis, and Poppy’s teenage daughter. These characters will encounter the Sanderson sisters, played the original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

When can we expect Hocus Pocus 2 to be released?

As of now, no official release date has been announced for Hocus Pocus 2. The film is currently in development, and fans will have to stay tuned for updates from the production team. In the meantime, fans can revisit the original Hocus Pocus and indulge in the Halloween spirit.

In conclusion, while Max, Allison, and Dani will not be returning for Hocus Pocus 2, fans can look forward to a new generation of characters and an exciting continuation of the Hocus Pocus universe. The sequel promises to capture the magic and charm of the original while introducing fresh faces and a new adventure for audiences to enjoy.